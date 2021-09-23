The Leading Economic Index in the United States increased more than expected in August.

According to The Conference Board, the US economic index climbed more than expected in August, gaining 0.9 percent, exceeding economists’ expectations of a 0.6 percent increase and following a 0.8 percent advance in July.

The index rose due to positive contributions from eight of ten variables, including a 16,000 increase in average weekly unemployment claims to 351,000.

“Whether it’s time to begin to… taper the asset purchases or not, I think it will depend on what we see in the data between now and [November],” says @JoeMinarik of The Conference Board. “There could be global economic changes that knock us off our stride.” pic.twitter.com/Lpcyh1DVkY

According to the Conference Board’s latest Leading Economic Index, real GDP growth in the United States will “almost +6.0 percent y/y in 2021, before moderating to a still-robust +4.0 percent y/y in 2022.” This is in line with the FOMC’s most recent real GDP predictions of +5.9% in 2020 and +3.8 percent in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Ado27CJ1o0

“In the next weeks, we expect claims to resume their downward trend, but the data will become more uneven as claims approach pre-pandemic levels,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

Following a 0.6 percent increase in July and a 0.5 percent increase in June, the Coincident Economic Index improved by 0.2 percent to 150.9. Following a 0.5 percent increase in July and a 0.1 percent increase in June, the Lagging Economic Index improved by 0.1 percent to 106.3.

The Conference Board’s Senior Director of Economic Research, Ataman Ozyildirim, remarked, “The US LEI climbed strongly in August and remains on a swiftly rising trajectory.”

“While the Delta variation, along with rising inflation fears, may provide headwinds for labor markets and consumer spending in the immediate term, the LEI trend is consistent with strong economic growth for the rest of the year.

“Real GDP growth is forecast to hit nearly 6.0 percent in 2021, before dropping to a still-strong 4.0 percent in 2022.”