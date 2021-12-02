The Kellogg’s two-month strike comes to an end after an agreement is reached.

Kellogg’s announced on Thursday that it has reached a preliminary agreement with the union to raise salaries and provide benefits to employees, thus ending a two-month strike.

The arrangement with its 1,400 cereal factory employees is a five-year contract with a 3% rise.

Employees went on strike on Oct. 5 after their contracts expired, because negotiations over salary had come to a halt due to disputes between the food production company and union members.

Another point of contention between Kellogg’s and the strikers is the company’s two-tiered compensation structure, which pays newer employees less and provides fewer perks. To address this, the deal will allow all employees who have worked for the company for at least four years to get immediate raises in compensation.

During the lengthy negotiations with union members, Kellogg’s hired permanent new employees to replace a handful of the strikers.