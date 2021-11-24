The jury convicts all three men of felony murder in the Ahmaud Arbery trial.

On Wednesday, a jury of 11 white jurors and one Black juror found three men guilty of murder in the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man in Georgia.

For the fatal shooting of Arbery, Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan all obtained felony murder convictions.

Bryan was found guilty of felony murder and now faces a life sentence without the chance of parole. Separate federal hate crime allegations, including interference with rights, are also pending against him. Bryan could face an extra penalty of up to life in prison if convicted.

Gregory McMichael, who was also found guilty of felony murder in Arbery’s death, could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was charged with three federal hate crimes, including using, carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

Travis McMichael, meantime, was convicted of four charges of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, malice murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment.

He is facing a life sentence and has been charged with three federal hate crime counts, including attempted kidnapping.

The judge ordered Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and Bryan to remain in the sheriff’s custody until their sentencing date after excusing the jury. The three men’s federal trials are scheduled to begin in February.