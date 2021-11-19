The IRS is cracking down on cryptocurrency scams and has seized $3.5 billion so far this year.

According to Yahoo Finance, the Internal Revenue Service is cracking down on crypto-related fraud scams, having confiscated $3.5 billion in the previous fiscal year.

“It was all money laundering cases,” said Jarod Koopman, the IRS-acting CI’s executive director of cyber forensics.

According to the IRS, crypto scams accounted for 93 percent of the money seized this year, and the amount of money taken from investors in 2021 will likely surpass the amount stolen the previous year. The explanation for this, according to Trading View statistics, is that the asset class has quadrupled in value. “All they need is to take advantage of a single smart contract flaw,” Koopman added.

Many crypto-related fraud schemes occur when victims hand up money with the idea of it being invested in digital currency, only to have the scammers flee out the back door with the entire sum. This is known as a “exit scam” or a rug pull. The uncontrolled nature of the cryptocurrency market has prompted Senator Elizabeth Warren and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to call on Congress to regulate the market and offer critical consumer protections.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department announced that it will reimburse $56 million in bitcoin to victims of a Ponzi scheme perpetrated by cryptocurrency trading site Bit Connect. In September, Glenn Arcaro pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced to pay $24 million to his victims. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Crypto advocates argue that illegal funds account for only 1% of all cryptocurrency transactions, and that digital currency is a generally safe market to invest in. They say that its worth will only increase over time as the value of paper money declines due to inflation, whereas crypto will be unaffected by inflation. Because of faults in traditional banking systems, bitcoin investors believe it will become the primary currency in the future.

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure measure includes precise cryptocurrency reporting requirements as well as a transitional tax code. Any transaction for $10,000 or more must be validated with the sender’s identification and social security number. Failure to comply with the new law will result in a felony charge in 2024.