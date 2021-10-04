The investigation into why and how 126,000 gallons of oil leaked into the ocean in California continues.

The cause of the estimated 126,000-gallon oil spill off the coast of Orange County, California, is still being investigated by federal and state investigators.

The leak is one of the most significant spills in recent memory.

The actual reason of the pipeline leak has yet to be determined.

“We’re still evaluating to find the source and work it out. At a news conference on Sunday, Eric Laughlin, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said, “It appears there is no further gasoline escaping, but we’re still working on identifying that.”

The oil spill was revealed to have originated from a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy Corp., a Houston-based independent oil and natural gas company.

At the announcement conference, Amplify’s president and CEO, Martyn Willsher, declared that it was the company’s pipeline. He added the pipeline bringing oil from the platform had been shut down, and any residual oil had been evacuated from the pipe. No more oil is expected to flow into the ocean, according to the experts.

Willsher explained, “The pipeline was suctioned at both ends to prevent extra crude out.” “I don’t think it’ll be much more. That’s the pipeline’s whole capacity.”

Divers surveyed the surrounding waters of the 17-mile-long pipeline over the weekend to try to figure out where and why the spill happened.

The pipeline that caused the leak has been revealed to be “decades old,” according to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. She also expressed her concern that the spill will take years to clean up, calling the situation “extremely terrible.”

Officials have placed 2,050 feet of safety booms to assist contain and restrict the spread of the oil, according to the US Coast Guard. According to Reuters, they estimated that roughly 3,150 liters of oil were collected from the sea on Sunday.

Willsher stated, “Our workers live and work in these towns, and we’re all deeply influenced and concerned about the impact on not only the environment, but also the fish and wildlife.” “We will do everything we can to guarantee that this is recovered as soon as possible, and we will not stop until this is done.”

