The Impact of Labor Shortages on Airlines Ahead of Thanksgiving Travel.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Transportation Security Administration expects checking roughly 20 million passengers in, which might be the largest day for airlines since before the pandemic. Many people were unable to travel last Thanksgiving due to an increase in Covid-19 infections, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly advises against unnecessary travel.

“We expect travel to be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, and we are staffed and ready for the holiday travelers,” says the statement “David Pekoske, TSA Administrator, stated. “We’ve implemented technologies that improve detection and eliminate physical interaction… With general vaccination rates improving across the country and increased confidence in safe travel, more people will be going, so plan ahead, stay attentive, and be courteous.” A growing number of tourists is a good indication for airlines, which was one of the industries hit hard by the pandemic. However, over the previous two years, labor shortages have been a major issue, with several airlines struggling to meet their tight schedules, resulting in numerous flight cancellations.

American Airlines is offering to pay flight attendants up to three times more if they work during the holidays in order to minimize staffing shortages.

On Wednesday, American Airlines CEO Doug Parker stated, “It’s going to be a hectic holiday season.” “We’ve prepared ourselves.”