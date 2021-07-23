The House of Representatives has approved 8,000 more visas for Afghans who assisted the US military.

The House of Representatives has authorized 8,000 more immigration visas for Afghan civilians who aided the US military throughout Afghanistan’s 20-year war. The bipartisan vote passed the House with a vote of 407 to 16 in favor.

President Joe Biden has already removed the majority of the country’s troops. The decision to increase visas comes as the Taliban has made significant gains in Afghanistan, incrementally gaining ground against US-backed Afghan soldiers.

By the end of August, the entire pullout should be complete.

The United States has issued 26,500 visas since December 2014. In June, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that there were approximately 18,000 applicants.

“Without the devotion and sacrifice of Afghans who have answered the call to serve shoulder to shoulder with us, some members of this body, including myself, would not be here today,” said Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., who proposed the Allies Act in June.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, stated, “For far too long, there has been a sense of urgency that is required to assure safety for those who put their lives on the line to help Americans in these tough circumstances.”

NEW: According to the White House, the US is initiating an operation at President Biden’s request to airlift Afghan people who supported coalition operations in Afghanistan and are waiting for Special Immigrant Visas out of the country.

In addition, the law would eliminate application hurdles that stymie the Afghan SIV process. This includes the “credible sworn declaration,” which requires candidates to demonstrate that working for the government puts them in danger.

“We didn’t go to Afghanistan to construct a country. “Decisions regarding the future of their country must be made by Afghans,” Biden stated.

The Afghanistan Papers, which comprised interviews with various US officials showing how they knew the war was unwinnable and the public had been deceived for years, were published by the Washington Post in 2019.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that more than 95 percent of the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan had been done.