The Hallmark Movie ‘You, Me, and the Christmas Trees’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

The merriest time of year is officially here on Hallmark Channel, with the launch of “You, Me & The Christmas Trees,” the first new film of the 2021 Countdown to Christmas event. Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, and Jason Hervey feature in the film, which premieres Friday night.

With the film, Hallmark is not only allowing two of the event’s stars—Hervey and McKellar—to reunite (both starred on “The Wonder Years” in their early careers), but it is also providing viewers with one of the programming event’s most known stars.

McKellar has become a familiar figure on Hallmark Channel, particularly around the holidays. “Wedding Bells,” “My Christmas Dream,” “Campfire Kiss,” “Coming Home for Christmas,” “Very, Very Valentine,” “Love In Design,” “Love and Sunshine,” “Christmas at Dollywood,” and “Christmas She Wrote” are just a few of the recent flicks. She’s also appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Christmas At Grand Valley” and “Matchmaker Mysteries.”

Of course, Ayres, who is best known for his role as Dr. Zachary Miller on “Saving Hope,” is no stranger to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries fans, having previously appeared in the films “Love by Chance” and “Falling for Vermont,” as well as the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries films “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” and “Cranberry Christmas.”

So, what can fans expect from the season’s first big feature in 2021?

A synopsis for the film reads, “Olivia (McKellar) is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens.” “A few days before Christmas, she receives a request for assistance from jack (Ayres), a Christmas tree farmer in desperate need of her expertise to determine out what mysterious virus is causing their trees to die out and destroying their business, which has been his family’s heritage for 100 years.” Olivia agrees to make a detour to the farm in Avon to take a look because she isn’t looking forward to heading home for the holidays after some romantic setbacks—and when she realizes she will need extra time to figure out the origin of the problem, she ends up staying in town for the holidays. As she continues to remain, she begins to spend more time with Jack, and romance blossoms.

"With time to waste while waiting for tree test results, Olivia joins Jack and his friends at local Christmas celebrations and finds their rituals a refreshing break from the staid holidays she grew up with," the synopsis states.