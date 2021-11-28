The Hallmark Movie ‘The Christmas Contest’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“The Christmas Contest,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday debut, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton feature in the film, which screens on Sunday night.

Fans who saw the two on Netflix’s “Fuller House” for five seasons will like the film, as Bure resurrected her childhood role of DJ Tanner (as DJ Fuller) and Brotherton played one of her love interests, Dr. Matt Harmon. It will be thrilling not only for fans of the couple on that show, but also because it will be the first time fans will see Brotherton in a Hallmark film.

Bure, of course, will be well-known to Hallmark fans thanks to the several titles she has starred in over the years, including the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series and a slew of Christmas movies. “Christmas Town,” “Journey Back to Christmas,” “Switched for Christmas,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas,” and “If I Only Had Christmas” are among them. Also starring is Barbar Niven (“Chesapeake Shores,” “The Crossword Mysteries”).

So, what will happen in this film, which marks the first time Bure and Brotherton have worked together since the end of “Fuller House”? Let’s have a look.

A summary states, “When business consultant Lara (Bure) and former baseball star Ben (Brotherton) find that their local Denver television station is conducting a Christmas contest with a cash prize for the winner’s choice of charity, they seize the opportunity.” “Lara is a member of the local senior center, which her mother, Donna (Niven), attends and is in desperate need of repairs. Ben claims he’s participating in the event to support a local kids sports club, but he may be more interested in the publicity it could bring to his faltering career.” However, neither party is aware of the other’s preparations until the first day of competition, when they are stunned—as they are exes who had a rocky relationship. However, as the competition progresses, both are taken aback when they find themselves falling in love with one another again – despite the fact that they can’t both win.

“As the competition heats up with Christmas-themed tasks,” the synopsis adds, “our competitors find they have far more in common than their love of Christmas.” “Now Lara and Ben must choose between winning the competition and discovering genuine love.” “The Christmas Contest” will run on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.