The Hallmark Movie ‘Sister Swap: Christmas In The City’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

The Hallmark Channel’s very jolly holiday season continues with the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City,” the second in a series of interconnected films. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, and Keith Robinson feature in the film, which premieres on Sunday night.

Williams stars in the second film of the series, which focuses on the second sister role. Some may identify her as Victoria from “How I Met Your Mother,” but Hallmark lovers will recognize her as well. “Love on a Limb,” “Christmas in Evergreen,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,” “Northern Lights of Camera,” “Holiday Hearts,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing” are among the titles she has starred in on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.” Deklin, on the other hand, will be a familiar face to Hallmark lovers. He previously appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Redemption in Cherry Springs” and Hallmark Channel’s “A Christmas Love Story.” So, what can fans expect from the sequel? Let’s have a look.

“Despite living in different locations, Jennifer (Williams-Paisley) and Meg Swift (Williams) are sisters who couldn’t be more alike. Meg travels to Salt Lake City from Hazelwood to visit her sister Jennifer, who owns a neighborhood restaurant,” according to the narrative. “Still reeling over the loss of their Uncle Dave (Kevin Nealon), she needs a change of scenery and a project to focus on. When Jennifer and her adolescent son, Simon (Jacob Buster), return to Hazelwood for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to assist Jennifer’s employees in preparing for a competition among local restaurants in which the winner receives money for the charity of their choosing.” This places her with Jennifer’s manager, who isn’t quite like Meg, which makes their time together difficult at first—until they learn there’s more between them.

“As Meg (Robinson), the restaurant’s manager, works with the more reticent Joe (Robinson), the two discover that their contrasts are what make them a terrific combination,” the synopsis states. “Meg’s new chapter begins with a city swap with her sister, which may or may not lead to an unexpected romance.” “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” airs on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.