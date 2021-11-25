The Hallmark Movie Premiere of ‘The Nine Kittens Of Christmas’: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

The newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. The film, which stars Kimberley Sustad and Brandon Routh, will be released on Thursday.

The film will be a wonderful treat for Hallmark fans, as it will reunite the stars of 2014’s “The Nine Lives of Christmas” for a sequel film that will pick up seven years after the events of the previous film. Routh, who has since gone on to star as Ray Palmer/The Atom on multiple shows, including “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and “Arrow,” is well-known among fans. Sustad has been a mainstay on Hallmark Channel since the initial film, starring in several different titles for the network. “All Things Valentine,” “Cooking with Love,” “Sense, Sensibility, and Snowmen,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” and “Christmas by Starlight” are just a few examples from recent years. She’s also appeared in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ “Hearts of Christmas” and “A Godwink Christmas.”

Gregory Harrison (“Chesapeake Shores,” “Love, Fall, and Order”) also makes a cameo appearance in the film.

So, what happens when this cast of characters gets together again? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Seven years have gone since Zachary (Routh) and Marilee’s (Sustad) feline-inspired romance.” “Now that he’s single and a captain at a fire station, Zachary is preparing his annual Christmas ski vacation. However, he runs into Marilee when Chief Sam (Harrison) and his daughter Gabi (Victoria Dunsmore) persuade him to stay. Dr. Marilee White, now a successful veterinarian and co-owner of a popular Miami clinic, has returned to Oregon for the first time in five years to celebrate the holidays with her sister Jaclyn (Stephanie Bennett) and family.” After a new litter of kittens arrives in their care, the two are immediately reunited and conduct a series of adopt-a-thons to find homes for them all. Spending time together allows them to reflect on their past experiences, but they will once again encounter problems that endanger their future.

“As the two reminisce while getting into the holiday spirit,” the blurb promises, “they discover that their bond is clearly still there.” “Will they embrace this second shot at love before the final cat is adopted, with career chances tugging them in opposite directions?” “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Thursday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. EST.