The Hallmark Movie Premiere of ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“A Kiss Before Christmas,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. James Denton and Teri Hatcher feature in the thriller, which screens on Sunday night.

For Hallmark fans, the film will be historic since it reunites Denton and Hatcher on the small screen for the first time since their roles as Mike Delfino and Susan Mayer-Delfino on ABC’s “Desperate Housewives.” It’s also Hatcher’s first appearance on Hallmark, so fans of “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” will get to watch the “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” alum in one of their beloved holiday films.

Of course, when it comes to Denton’s role in the film, this will be a historic occasion for fans. While he appeared in “Good Witch” as Dr. Sam Radford, he has yet to appear in a Hallmark Christmas film—until now.

So, when these two former co-stars reconvene for the first time in their first holiday film, what will happen? Let’s have a look.

“Ethan Holt (Denton), a real estate development professional, is a married father of two teenagers. “On Christmas Eve, Ethan is dismayed to find that he has been passed over for a promotion and laments that his ‘good guy’ approach to business has held him back in his profession,” according to the film’s synopsis. “Ethan’s casual desire that his life had gone a different path becomes a reality thanks to some Christmas magic. He wakes up the next morning to find that everything has changed—he is no longer married to Joyce (Hatcher), he no longer has two teenaged children, and he is no longer the CEO of his firm.” However, Ethan rapidly realizes that the life he had was actually perfect and the one he desires, and that the only way to reclaim it is to locate Joyce, which will prove to be more difficult than it appears, as she has no recall of their time together.

“Joyce is the key to Ethan reclaiming his previous life and the family he loves,” reads the synopsis. “He has until Christmas Day to persuade her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them.” Will Ethan be able to reclaim his life and the woman he loves? “A Kiss Before Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. EST.