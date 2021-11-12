The Hallmark Movie ‘Open By Christmas’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Open By Christmas,” the latest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday debut, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. Alison Sweeney and Brennan Elliott feature in the thriller, which premieres on Friday night.

For Hallmark fans, the film will be a rare treat because it will put two Hallmark veterans together for the first time. Elliott has starred in Hallmark Channel’s “Love You Like Christmas,” “All of My Heart: Inn Love,” “All of My Heart: The Wedding,” “All Summer Long,” and “Christmas in Vienna,” among others. He’s also been in the “Crossword Mysteries” and “Flower Shop Mysteries” films from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, as well as “Christmas at Grand Valley” and “Christmas Encore” from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Sweeney is also a household name, thanks to her long-running role as Sami Brady on “Days of Our Lives” as well as Hallmark movies. She has been in the Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas at Holly Lodge” and “Good Morning Christmas!” among other films. She’s also been in Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, including “The Chronicle Mysteries” and “Murder She Baked,” as well as “Time For You To Come Home For Christmas” and “The Irresistible Blueberry Farm.” Erica Durance (Christmas Stars, The Christmas Chalet) also appears in the film.

So, what’s going to happen in this holiday movie? Let’s have a look.

“While assisting her parents with their relocation, Nicky (Sweeney) discovers a card given to her in high school that she had forgotten about. According to the narrative, “a secret admirer confides their actual emotions.” “Nicky embarks on a quest to discover and thank the anonymous author with the help of her lifelong best friend Simone (Durance).” Simone, on the other hand, is facing her own set of difficulties this holiday season.

“In the meantime, Simone is a working, single mother who thinks she’s losing connection with her teenage son, especially as she plans to marry again and begin a new chapter in her life,” the synopsis states. “Simone turns to Nicky, who explains that she’s holding on to her son too tightly in dread of him growing up and everything changing.” As the holiday season progresses, the two discover the true strength of their friendship and how it may be the most important thing for them both this Christmas.

“Nicky and Simone help each other find answers to the past and present,” the summary concludes, “all sparked by the particular link that has long made them feel like sisters.”

"Open By Christmas" premieres on Friday, November 12 at on ABC.