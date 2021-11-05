The Hallmark Movie ‘Gingerbread Miracle’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Gingerbread Miracle,” the latest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. Merritt Patterson and Jon Ecker star in the film, which premieres Friday night.

For Hallmark fans who aren’t aware with Ecker, who makes his Hallmark debut in this film, the film will be a great treat. Greg Grainger on “Chicago Fire,” Max on “Firefly Lane,” and El Guero on “Queen of the South” are among his other roles. Patterson will be familiar to Hallmark fans, as she has been a regular on the network in recent years, particularly for Christmas movies. “A Royal Winter,” “Bad Date Chronicles,” “The Christmas Cottage,” “Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New,” “Christmas at the Palace,” “Forever in My Heart,” “Picture A Perfect Christmas,” and “Chateau Christmas” are among her prior credits. So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

“After a slight setback, Maya (Patterson) has been living in the apartment above her parents’ garage and utilizing the Casillas Panadera as her unofficial workplace for the past couple of years,” according to the narrative. “She’s had a soft spot in her heart for the Mexican bakery since she worked there as a teenager alongside her high school crush, Alejandro ‘Alex’ Casillas (Ecker), the owner’s attractive nephew.” However, Alex’s uncle has decided to sell the bakery, and he wants Maya to assist him. Of course, this puts her right back in the path of the man she used to adore.

The synopsis reads, “Alex returns home to enjoy one last Christmas in the bakery and assist Maya find a buyer for the bakery, whether or not she wants his help.”

Will Maya’s once-in-a-lifetime Christmas desire come true if she works with Alex again?

“Gingerbread Miracle” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT.