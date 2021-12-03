The Hallmark Movie ‘Eight Gifts Of Hanukkah’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

The very cheerful holiday season on Hallmark Channel continues with the latest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, which will give viewers a sneak glimpse at another major holiday for the season. Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein star in “Eight Gifts of Hanukkah,” which will broadcast on Friday night.

Lavi, who is making her network debut for the first time but has previously been in a number of television shows, will pique fans’ interest. Sheba on “Prison Break,” Maddie on “Imposters,” and Eve on “Lucifer” are some of her most prominent performances. Epstein, on the other hand, is a name that fans may recognize. He began his career as a teen and rose to fame for his role on “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” but he is also recognized for his appearances on “Designated Survivor” and “Suits.” He’s also appeared in a number of Lifetime holiday films, including “A Storybook Christmas,” “Mistletoe & Menorahs,” and “A Christmas Village Romance.” What will fans be able to expect from this year’s Hanukkah film? Let’s have a look.

“On the first night of Hanukkah, Sara Levin (Lavi), an optometrist, receives a present from an unknown suitor. “A synopsis states, “The note offers hints to the giver’s identity and suggests that the following week will reveal if their love will grow in time to celebrate Hanukkah together on the eighth night,” according to the synopsis. “Sara, who has recently re-entered the dating world, must determine which of her recent online and real-life encounters is her admirer.” Sara, on the other hand, is left with additional questions as she tries to find out who her mystery suitor is, forcing her to follow the rules and be clever. However, she will eventually discover that the person responsible for her newfound money is someone she never imagined.

Sara realizes that her one true love could be someone she never imagined while arranging the Hanukkah fundraiser ball, lighting the menorah, baking latkes, and spinning the dreidel, according to the description.

“Eight Gifts of Hanukkah” airs on Hallmark Channel on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.