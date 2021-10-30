The Hallmark Movie ‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Coyote Creek Christmas,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday debut, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey feature in the thriller, which premieres on Saturday night.

Fans of Hallmark will enjoy the film because the two stars will be instantly recognizable. Parrish has also acted in the Hallmark Channel film “Right In Front Of Me” and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film “Holly & Ivy.” She is most recognized for her appearances as Mona on “Pretty Little Liars” and Margot in the “To All The Boys” flicks. Paevey is a well-known face among Hallmarkies for his role as Nathan West on “General Hospital.” “Hope at Christmas,” a Hallmark Movies and Mysteries film, as well as the Hallmark Channel titles “Unleashing Mr. Darcy,” “Harvest Love,” “Marrying Mr. Darcy,” “From Friend to Fiance,” “A Summer Romance,” “Christmas at the Plaza,” “Matching Hearts,” “A Timeless Christmas,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Don’t Go Breaking Cameron Bancroft (“A Little Daytime Drama”), Linda Minard (“Chesapeake Shores”), Naomi King (“The Flash”), and Azriel Dalman (“Sweet Carolina”) also star in the film.

So, what can moviegoers expect from this release? Let’s have a look.

According to the description, “Paige (Parrish) promises to prepare the annual holiday party at her parent’s hotel in the Rockies, the Coyote Creek Inn, which will undoubtedly help her land a promotion at the posh event planning company she works for.” “She chooses a ‘Christmas across the world’ theme to highlight the global enchantment of the season through the Inn’s guests’ different Christmas traditions.” Paige meets Dylan (Paevey), a guest on vacation with his kid, and the two immediately develop love feelings for each other. She also has no idea that everyone around her is harboring a massive secret—one that could forever change her perspective on love, family, and the holidays.

The summary reads, “What Paige doesn’t know is that her parents are going to sell the Inn, and the potential buyer is her new acquaintance Dylan.” “Both the destiny of the Inn and Paige’s relationships are left to the holiday season’s magic.” “A Coyote Creek Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. EDT.