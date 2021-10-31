The Hallmark Movie ‘Christmas Sail’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Christmas Sail,” the next “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. The film, which stars Katee Sackhoff and Patrick Sabongui, will be released on Sunday night.

Hallmark fans who aren’t familiar with Sackhoff, who is making her Hallmark debut in this film, will enjoy the flick. Niko Breckenridge on “Another Life,” Bo-Katan on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and Victoria Moretti on “Longmire” are among her previous roles. Sabongui has previously appeared in Hallmark movies such as “Love on the Sidelines,” “All of My Heart: Inn Love,” and “All of My Heart: The Wedding,” and has also played David Singh on “The Flash” and Chad Wiley on “Firefly Lane.” Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”) also appears in the film.

So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

A summary states, “When single mom Liz Darling (Sackhoff) learns that her estranged father, Dennis (O’Quinn), has been injured in a minor accident, she travels to her hometown of Portside for the first time in years.” “With the exception of Luke (Sabongui), her childhood closest friend, who is obviously not the same boy she remembers,” says the author. Liz is met with reminders of the past and the town’s Christmas Eve Sailboat Parade of Lights, which her family ceased participating in after her mother died, as she embarks on her unexpected trip home to relive the lovely Christmas traditions of her past with her own kid. When Liz learns of a new tragedy that may befall her father, she chooses to reintroduce the custom into their family’s life.

“When Liz learns that he may lose their family home,” the synopsis states, “she devises a scheme to recruit Luke’s assistance in repairing the boat and creating a floating light display magnificent enough to win the parade’s $25,000 grand prize.” “Unbeknownst to her, Luke is working on his own plan to win her heart.” “Christmas Sail” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. EDT.