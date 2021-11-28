The Hallmark Movie ‘Christmas In Tahoe’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Christmas in Tahoe,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. The film, which stars Laura Osnes and Kyle Selig, will be released on Sunday night.

The film will have a powerhouse cast with roots in both theatrical and rock music, making it a musical delight for Hallmarkies. It will be their first formal Hallmark introductions to Selig, who is most known for playing Aaron Samuels on Broadway in “Mean Girls,” and Pat Monahan, who also stars in the film and is best known as the lead vocalist of the band Train.

After a slew of performances on Hallmark, Osnes, who has also had a Broadway career, will be more familiar to audiences. “In The Key Of Love,” “A Homecoming For the Holidays,” “One Royal Holiday,” and “Raising A Glass to Love” are among her other films. So, how will this musical holiday trip unfold? Let’s have a look.

According to the synopsis, “Claire (Osnes) is an aspiring talent booker who has been working at her family’s hotel and casino in Lake Tahoe and is on the verge of securing a lucrative job with a major Las Vegas venue.” “However, she is back to square one when the act she booked for her hotel on Christmas Eve backs out at the last minute. Claire’s best friend and concierge, Jackson (Monahan), reminds her that she knows someone famous who can help her: her ex-boyfriend Ryan (Selig), who is the lead guitarist for a tremendously known band.” Claire, on the other hand, has a grudge towards Ryan because when she helped the band get their big break, they fired her as a manager and haven’t talked since. With no other options, she is obliged to seek assistance from her ex.

“Back home in Tahoe on a break from his tour to celebrate the Christmas with his family,” the synopsis reads, “Ryan promises to help her locate a substitute act.” “As Claire tries to prove she’s moved on from her past, sentiments resurface, and they both discover they may need each other more than they realized.” Will Claire be able to discover a new act while simultaneously falling in love with her ex-boyfriend? “Christmas in Tahoe” airs on Hallmark Channel on Sunday at 6 p.m. EDT.