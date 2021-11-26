The Hallmark Movie ‘Christmas CEO’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Christmas CEO,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. The film, which stars Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene, will be released on Friday.

Greene is a regular face on the network, so the film will be a delight for Hallmark fans who are familiar with him. In addition to his role as Dr. Carson Shepherd on “When Calls The Heart,” he has appeared in recent films such as “A Wish for Christmas,” “Campfire Kiss,” “My Favorite Wedding,” “Christmas in Angel Falls,” and “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy.”

Fans may recognize Nichols from her performance in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries feature “Holly & Ivy” from last year, but this will be her first appearance on the Hallmark Channel. Hermione Lodge from “Riverdale” is another significant role. So, what can we expect from this new film? Let’s have a look.

“Christmas ‘Chris’ Whitaker (Nichols) has always believed she was destined to provide Christmas joy to others via her love of toy creation. Instead of a lemonade stand, Chris sold homemade gifts at her local Christmas stand when she was ten years old, always with her best friend, Joe Sullivan (Greene),” according to the description. “While still in college, Chris and Joe realized their dream of starting a toy company together, founding CJ Toys. Chris began to lose sight of why she liked toymaking in the first place as their firm grew, focusing on financial margins rather than producing high-quality toys.” Naturally, her shift of emphasis resulted in a rift, but now, years later, Chris will be forced to reunite with Joe in order to close the deal of a lifetime—but he’ll have a few tricks up his sleeve to remind her of what she used to stand for before committing to the project.

The summary reads, “When Chris receives a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge with a huge toy firm and become its CEO, she needs the signature of her estranged, ex-business partner Joe to clinch the deal.” “As Chris tries to persuade Joe to sign the paperwork, Joe helps Chris rediscover something that could change both of their lives.” “Christmas CEO” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. EST.