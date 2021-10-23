The Hallmark Movie ‘Boyfriends Of Christmas Past’ Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis

“Boyfriends of Christmas Past,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. The film will premiere on Saturday night, starring Catherine Haena Lim and Raymond Ablack.

This video will be a special holiday treat for Hallmark fans, as it is the first on the series to feature both of its stars. Fans will likely recognize both stars from previous roles (Kim played Nicolette on “Good Trouble,” Emily Ryder on “FBI,” and Kate on “Ballers,” while Ablack is best known for his roles as Nate on “Maid,” Joe on “Ginny & Georgia,” and Sav Bhandari on “Degrassi: The Next Generation”), but this will be their first time tackling Hallmark and Christmas films.

According to the synopsis, this holiday romance story will have a Dickensian twist, as it is based on the same premise as “A Christmas Carol.”

The summary reads, “Marketing executive Lauren (Kim) has long admired her best buddy Nate (Ablack).” “After all, her father and stepmother admire him, and he’s always there for her with gingerbread and hot chocolate, two of her favorite beverages. She makes an effort to be there for him as well, promising to assist him in decorating the Christmas tree at his place of employment. Lauren, on the other hand, backs out when her office is tasked with putting together a last-minute pitch for a client by Christmas Eve.” Lauren’s decision turns out to be the one that leads her down an unexpected route, as she quickly discovers that she may have made the most important mistake of her life.

“That night, she wakes up at 2:00 a.m. to a perplexing surprise—her teenage boyfriend is at her apartment, and he hasn’t aged a day,” the story reads. “Shortly after he warns Lauren, she is visited by three more ex-boyfriends, who assist her relive their former Christmases together in the hopes of convincing her to see the pattern in her relationships.” Lauren realizes that she could always count on Nate, but she also realizes that a part of her is too afraid to see that the love of her life is right in front of her, and if she doesn’t learn from her mistakes, she may lose him forever.

Will Lauren learn from her mistakes and put herself up for a better holiday season in the future?

The episode “Boyfriends of Christmas Past” premieres. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.