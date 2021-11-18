The Governor of Oklahoma commuted Julius Jones’ death sentence.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted Julius Jones’ death sentence just hours before he was set to be killed for a crime he claims he did not commit.

“I have decided to commute Julius Jones’s sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole after deep deliberation and analyzing materials submitted by all sides of this case,” Stitt said in a statement.

“While we had hoped the governor would fully implement the Board’s recommendation by commuting Julius’s sentence to life without the possibility of parole in light of the overwhelming evidence of Julius’s innocence, we are grateful that the governor has avoided an irreversible error,” Jones’ attorney Amanda Bass said.

In a letter, Jones stated, "I did not kill Mr. Howell, I did not participate in any way in his murder, and the first time I saw him was on television after his death was publicized."

Jones was found guilty of murdering Paul Howell during a carjacking and was sentenced to death in 1999. Jones’ clemency petition stated that he was on death row due to “fundamental systemic flaws.” Ineffective and inexperienced defense attorneys, racial bias on the jury, and alleged prosecutorial wrongdoing were all blamed for the guilty conviction.

When Howell, his sister, and his daughters pulled into his parents’ driveway on July 28, 1999, they were carjacked and killed. The shooter, according to Howell’s sister, was dressed in a white t-shirt, pants, a black cap, and a red bandana over his face.

Jones, who was 19 at the time, was apprehended after the murder weapon was discovered in his parents’ home a few days later.

Jones said he was set up by the real murderer, Christopher Jordan, who testified against him and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery conspiracy. Jordan was given a 30-year sentence, yet he barely served half of it. Jones claimed Jordan murdered Howell and then hid the weapon as well as his own.