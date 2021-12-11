The G7 nations meet in Liverpool to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The G7 nations continued their three-day conference in Liverpool, England, on Saturday. The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has been a major source of concern, with the seven most industrialized countries emphasizing “a display of togetherness against global aggressors.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of the United Kingdom led the meeting, which included foreign ministers from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

Russia’s military buildup along Ukraine’s border has alarmed the United Kingdom. According to Ukrainian defense sources, Russia has raised its force deployment to 120,000 troops.

“We must protect ourselves against escalating dangers from unfriendly actors,” Truss added, emphasizing the importance of speaking with one voice. “We must band together to fight firm against aggressors who aim to limit the scope of freedom and democracy.” The discussion was described as “heated” by a senior US State Department official, according to Reuters. During the G7 summit, which runs till Sunday, Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke one-on-one.

“It would be incredibly serious, a geopolitical error, and there would be significant consequences for Russia,” Truss said if Russia invaded Ukraine. “What we are doing this weekend is working with like-minded partners to spell that out.”

“Russia doesn’t threaten anyone,” a Kremlin official said on Nov. 12, adding that “the movement of troops on our territory shouldn’t be a cause for anyone’s concern.”

According to New York Times reporter Michael Crowley, “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin sees Ukraine evolving into a de facto U.S. and NATO military station.”