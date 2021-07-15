The Foo Fighters have rescheduled their concert following the confirmation of the COVID-19 case.

Following a confirmed case of COVID-19 within the organization, the Foo Fighters, one of the first bands to play huge venues during the epidemic, have rescheduled their planned show for Saturday in Los Angeles.

After learning of the coronavirus infection, the band turned to Twitter on Tuesday to inform that its forthcoming gig would be postponed. The members of the band did not reveal who had tested positive.

Despite making every attempt to follow CDC COVID guidelines and local legislation, a verified COVID-19 case has been confirmed within the Foo Fighters group, according to the statement.

“Saturday’s (sic) event at the Los Angeles Forum has been postponed to a later date due to an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew, and, most importantly, the fans. The new date will be communicated as soon as possible. Tickets purchased for the original date of July 17th will be honored on the new date.”

The Foo Fighters aren’t the only band dealing with proven COVID-19 instances in the music industry. Over 1,000 coronavirus infections were reported at a recent festival in the Netherlands that drew 20,000 people.

The Verknipt outdoor festival in Utrecht was held in early July and needed a “exam for admittance.” Attendees were required to present a QR code indicating if they had been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19, or had recently been infected with a coronavirus.

Despite the measures, the coronavirus has been detected in 1,050 people who attended the music festival. However, because participants were allowed to get tested up to 40 hours before the event, officials are unsure if guests were infected at the festival.

In a statement, Lennart van Trigt, a spokesperson for the Utrecht health board, said, “We cannot say that all of these people were infected at the festival itself; it’s possible that they were infected while traveling to the festival or in the evening before going to the festival or having an after-party.”

“So they (the cases) are all linked to the festival, but we can’t claim they were infected there 100 percent.”

The number of verified cases is expected to climb over the following few days, but festival officials want to learn from their mistakes and take additional precautions in the future.