The final 13 US casualties in the Afghanistan War were posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

The final 13 American casualties killed in a bombing at Kabul airport on Aug. 26 were unanimously awarded the Gold Medal by the House of Representatives.

In the last days of America’s longest conflict, ISIS-K claimed credit for the attack that killed 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier, as well as injuring 18 more.

The gold medal is the most prestigious civilian award. Roberto Clemente, Walt Disney, John Wayne, Robert Kennedy, The Little Rock Nine, Joe Lewis, Elie Wiesel, Jesse Ownes, Jackie Robinson, and Rosa Parks are among those who have received the award.

“As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, American servicemembers went above and beyond the call of duty to defend citizens of the United States and our allies, ensuring that they were taken to safety in an exceedingly perilous circumstance,” said the bill’s text.

The resolution also stated that US service members displayed “exceptional bravery and valor” in the face of enemy soldiers, and that their bravery deserves to be recognized.

The bill’s principal sponsor was Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Michigan.

In statements made before of Monday’s vote, McClain stated, “These 13 fallen warriors, along with many others, gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Hospitalman

A similar bill was submitted in the Senate, and it presently has 50 co-sponsors.