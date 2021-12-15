The Federal Reserve has revealed plans to accelerate the end of the stimulus programs and raise interest rates in 2022.

The Federal Reserve intends to complete the tapering of its post-pandemic stimulus purchases by March, allowing for three planned interest-rate rises in 2022 to confront rising inflation.

The central bank purchased billions of dollars in assets every month as part of the policy.

The Fed forecast a timeframe for the taper when it was unveiled on Nov. 3: monthly purchases would gradually decrease.

On Nov. 30, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testified before the Senate Banking Committee, acknowledging that inflation was surpassing expectations and that the Fed might consider finishing its taper sooner.

The Fed intends to decrease interest rates by a quarter-percentage point at three specific periods in 2022, with each cut ending before the end of the year.

Previously, Powell and other Fed officials had been reticent to say when interest rates might be raised from their present record lows. As inflation continues to rise, speculation has grown that the Fed may act sooner than expected to hike rates.

After Powell’s speech before the Senate at the end of November, Dan North, a senior economist at Euler Hermes North America, projected that the Fed would move in this way.

Markets were pricing in rate hikes in 2022, according to North.

North told the International Business Times that “the market is now pricing in two rate hikes in 2022, starting in the middle of the year.” “Will supply chain shortages, wages, and overflowing monetary and fiscal policies, however, push the Fed’s hand even sooner?”