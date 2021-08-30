The FDA’s reluctance to study ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine is attributed to Rand Paul’s “hatred for Trump.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the FDA declined to research the horse dewormer medicine ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment because of the agency’s hate for former President Donald Trump after the FDA issued a warning advising humans not to take it.

Paul allegedly told constituents at a meeting in Kentucky on Friday that the FDA was refusing to examine treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug praised by Trump while he was in office.

“Their hatred for Trump has warped them to the point where they are unwilling to investigate it objectively,” Paul stated.

“So someone in the middle of it, like me, I can’t tell you because they won’t study ivermectin.” They won’t examine hydroxychloroquine unless it’s tainted by their animosity toward Donald Trump.”

Paul is said to have spent the most of the conference attacking vaccine and mask mandates. He did, however, recommend that elderly persons get vaccinated, but emphasized that this was a personal decision.

“I believe I’m in the vaccine middle,” Paul explained. “CNN always invites me on. On TV, announcers are calling me a “ass.” Then there are doctors who claim I am anti-vaccine. You heard me correctly: I am not anti-vaccine. If you’re in danger, I’ve already advised you to take it… If it’s a free country, it’s still your choice.”

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an official health advice warning of the dangers of ingesting ivermectin, Paul made his remarks.

“Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea are among the clinical effects of ivermectin overdose. Hypotension and neurologic consequences such as decreased consciousness, disorientation, hallucinations, seizures, coma, and death have been linked to overdoses, according to the statement.

Prior to his political career, Paul worked as an ophthalmologist and has fought mask mandates, even engaging in intense debates with infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci.