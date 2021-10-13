The FDA had mixed feelings about Johnson & Johnson’s booster shot.

According to a highly anticipated FDA analysis released on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 booster shot may have potential benefits. The FDA, on the other hand, did not offer any recommendations on whether or not those who had the J&J vaccine should also receive a booster from the business.

They also did not submit the datasets in time for FDA to undertake an independent assessment to verify the company’s research, according to the report.

“Although not independently confirmed by FDA from datasets,” the FDA wrote in a 54-page report, “summaries of the data suggest there may be a benefit in a second dose delivered roughly 2 months after the primary dose.”

While recipients of the J&J vaccination may benefit from a second dose of the initial vaccine, people may be better protected if the booster shot comes from Pfizer or Moderna, according to another National Institute of Health analysis.

J&J conducted two trials.

The first was a major study that looked at the efficacy of two doses given two months apart. The other was a smaller research with two doses separated by six months.

Both were submitted to the FDA for approval for emergency use.

On Friday, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRPAC) will examine the timing of doses, current need, and overall safety of the booster alongside this report and the one from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to determine approval for emergency use permission.

