The European Union may decide to renew the US travel ban.

The European Union is poised to impose further travel restrictions on the United States, a precautionary measure that is expected to be implemented next week as the Delta version spreads across the country.

Following the lifting of a travel ban in June, the EU is considering restricting American access to member countries once more. According to Bloomberg, the United States has surpassed the threshold of 75 new cases per 100,000 citizens in a 14-day period.

A majority of EU nations would have to agree to impose the ban on the US, and the restrictions would only apply to non-essential travel. People who have been properly vaccinated, on the other hand, may fly to Europe if they so desire.

Return to a US ban? As the United States’ Covid numbers rise, the EU tightens its stance on the travel restriction, putting the United States’ place on the EU’s access list in jeopardy. https://t.co/FFOitw5M3Z

As the number of cases in the United States rises, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns that the country “may be in jeopardy” if a new strain overtakes the Delta version, which has a viral load 1,000 times higher than the original.

“We will turn the Delta surge around if we do the immediate, intermediate, and long-term mitigation right now,” Fauci stressed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has a seven-day average of 94,000 instances. On Monday and Tuesday, the United States surpassed 100,000 cases. According to CNBC, the Delta strain has already been shown to infect vaccinated persons, and it is predicted to lead to a rise in breakthrough infections when people migrate indoors for the fall.

“This cannot continue on for weeks,” says Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. She is pleading with the United States to immediately suspend its travel ban on EU people. https://t.co/732VnnteHP

Moderna claims that their two-dose vaccination is “durable,” but that a third dosage “will almost certainly be required prior to winter.”