The ESPN Scandal Between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor Extends Into the 2021 NBA Finals

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Finals in 2021 has garnered nearly as much attention as the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. It began on July 4 with a New York Times story chronicling the consequences from reporter Rachel Nichols’ comments about fellow broadcaster Maria Taylor, and the drama has only intensified in the days since.

Nichols stated in a private phone call a year ago that Taylor, who is Black, was chosen to host ESPN’s 2020 NBA Finals coverage due to the network’s poor track record on diversity. A recording of that exchange spread throughout ESPN, inciting outrage among numerous employees.

Nichols, who hosts ESPN’s “The Jump,” reportedly agreed to broadcast “NBA Countdown” for last year’s Finals as part of her contract. Following the recent public outcry directed at Nichols and ESPN, Malika Andrews took over as ABC’s sideline reporter for Tuesday’s Game 1 in Phoenix.

Nichols hosted “The Jump” on Monday and began by apologizing for her inflammatory remarks. Nichols and ESPN have come under further pressure as a result of the apology, and Tuesday afternoon’s “The Jump” did not air as scheduled.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the goal is for “The Jump” to resume in its regularly scheduled time slot on Wednesday, but even that may change.

Nichols stated that she has attempted to contact Taylor but has been refused. The matter has deteriorated to the point where NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed it during Tuesday’s pre-game press conference.

“I mean, this is an incident that occurred a year ago when Rachel was in the bubble, and I would have thought that ESPN would have found a way to work through it in the last year, perhaps through some incredibly difficult conversations,” Silver added. “Clearly not.”

It is a tangled situation that ESPN has handled ineptly and could deteriorate further.

Taylor’s contract expires on July 20, which might coincide with the start of the Finals. According to reports, the two sides are at odds in their negotiations.