The disappearance of a 5-year-old Idaho boy has shocked the small town of Fruitland.

Michael Joseph Vaughan, a 5-year-old boy, has been missing for almost two weeks. In a story that has gotten national notice, police in the little town of Fruitland, Idaho, as well as many others in the community and neighboring areas, have joined the mammoth hunt.

Vaughan vanished on July 27. The youngster has been characterized as “lost and endangered” by police, who said his family has been “completely cooperative” in the inquiry.

Fruitland, a small town with a population of roughly 5,400 people, is located on the Oregon-Idaho border.

The city takes its name from the apple orchards that surround it.

The FBI, Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department, and various other law enforcement organizations have assisted the Fruitland Police Department.

Mayor Brian Howell of Fruitland stated that investigators are “working just as hard right now as they were when he was initially missing.”

“They’re really leaving no stone unturned,” Howell added. They’re draining canals and inspecting houses. They’re doing all in their power.”

The Fruitland community has risen forward to assist cops in their hunt for the missing kid, in addition to assistance from other organizations. Residents have supplied surveillance tapes to law enforcement and have permitted authorities to search their homes several times.

Fruitland police chief J.D. Huff said during a news conference on Wednesday that 5-year-olds may be “crafty” and “get into small areas.” He advised residents to continue inspecting their homes to see if they find anything that could aid the inquiry.

Vaughan’s disappearance has shattered the tiny town.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Huff said, “I have to tell you that I spent my entire youth in the neighborhood where Michael went missing.”

“My children are growing up here, and my law enforcement colleagues are moms, fathers, aunts, uncles, and friends of Michael’s peers. We’re all in, and we’re determined to track down Michael.”

Vaughan has blond hair and blue eyes and goes by the nickname “Monkey.” He was last spotted wearing a blue Minecraft T-shirt with lime green stitching and black boxer briefs.

The investigation is still going on. Officials, according to Huff, “have not ruled out any option.”