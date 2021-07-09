The Department of Justice has discovered that the majority of hate crimes are not prosecuted.

Despite the high number of hate crimes, the Department of Justice discovered that the vast majority of them were not prosecuted between 2005 and 2019.

According to a survey that looked at 1,878 distinct cases, 82 percent of them were not prosecuted due to a lack of evidence, while only 17 percent were. This comes as hate crimes against Asian-Americans have increased as a result of the pandemic, prompting President Biden to sign an Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Bill into law earlier this year, according to The Hill.

“However, proving a hate crime can be difficult, which is one of the reasons why most hate crimes go unpunished.” @masoodfarivar tweets about it. https://t.co/qQgfYOr5eN

Hate crime convictions increased by 83 percent from 2005 to 2009 and by 94 percent from 2015 to 2019, with average sentences of 7.5 years.

According to The Sacramento Bee, anti-Asian hate crimes have increased by 107 percent in California since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. Attorney General Rob Bonda called it a “epidemic of hate” directed at Asian-Americans.

The shootings at three spas in the Atlanta suburbs, which killed eight people in total, brought hate crimes against Asian-Americans to the forefront. Six of the victims were of Asian ancestry. Robert Aaron, 21, was later apprehended and charged with the shootings.