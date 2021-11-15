The Chiefs lead the AFC West, the Packers claim the top seed, and the Patriots and Panthers are in the mix for the playoffs in 2021.

In Week 10, the NFL rankings in 2021 underwent some big adjustments. With significant wins, a couple teams climbed their way into the postseason picture, and the NFC found a new No. 1 seed.

By defeating the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) on Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) took control of the AFC West. In Kansas City’s 41-14 victory, Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 406 yards, giving the Chiefs a half-game lead over the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) for first place. Kansas City has won five division titles in a row.

One game separates the entire AFC West. The city of Las Vegas has plummeted.