The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a record number of drug overdose deaths, and this has drawn attention to social media.

According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been over 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States, with experts attributing the record number and increase in mortality to increased access to illicit narcotics.

Experts are looking to social media for solutions after a 28.5 percent increase in fatalities, with Kathleen Miles of the Center on Illicit Networks and Transnational Organized Crime claiming that the drug trade on social media is prospering.

“I think social media may be beneficial, but it definitely has a negative side,” she explained.

Social networking apps make it simpler to communicate with drug traffickers, and businesses like Snapchat and TikTok have already made statements and attempted to take action in response to the problem.

TikTok claims that it removes roughly 96 percent of videos featuring unlawful activities and regulated commodities within 24 hours, according to a statement on its safety website.

“We work hard to guarantee that TikTok does not facilitate criminal activity or the marketing or exchange of narcotics, cigarettes, alcohol, or other prohibited substances or regulated items,” the video-focused social network stated.

Snapchat has also claimed that it will take immediate steps to eliminate drug sales off its platform.

In a statement, the messaging app said, “We cooperate with law enforcement and partner with parent groups, safety organizations, and experts who educate all of these processes, and we continually analyze where we can maintain enhancing our work to combat this illegal behaviour.”