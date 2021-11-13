The cast, trailer, and synopsis for the Hallmark movie “My Christmas Family Tree” have been released.

“My Christmas Family Tree,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. Aimee Teegarden and Andrew Walker feature in the thriller, which premieres on Saturday night.

The film is expected to be a special treat for Hallmark viewers, particularly those who are strong admirers of Walker, who is a regular on the channel. The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flicks “Christmas on My Mind” and “Christmas Tree Lane,” as well as other Hallmark Channel movies, are among his most recent credits. “Appetite for Love,” “Date with Love,” “A Dream of Christmas,” “Love on Ice,” “The Perfect Catch,” “Love Struck Café,” “My Secret Valentine,” “Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New,” “Love in Design,” “Bottled with Love,” “Merry & Bright,” “Sweet Autumn,” and “The 27-Hour Day” are some of the titles. Teegarden is most known for her long-running role as Julie Taylor on “Friday Night Lights,” but she has also appeared in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle” and Hallmark Channel’s “A New Year’s Resolution.”

Also starring is James Tupper (“Emma Fielding Mysteries”).

So, what’s going to happen in this holiday movie? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Vanessa (Teegarden) has never had a true family to celebrate the holidays with, but when she receives the results of her family tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed.” “Her biological father, Richard (Tupper), invites her to spend the Christmas weekend with him and his family.” Vanessa agrees to meet her new family at Christmas and travels with their friend Kris (Walker), who knows everything there is to know about the group and assists Vanessa in breaking the ice with Richard’s wife and three children. With his guidance, an initially cold environment continues to warm up as Vanessa makes connections with additional family members and learns to blend in.

The synopsis continues, “As the weekend passes, Vanessa meets her grandmother and other relatives, and even helps her little sister overcome stage fright before appearing in the Christmas pageant.”

When Vanessa receives some unexpected news, however, it threatens to jeopardize everything, including her relationship with Kris.

“Vanessa is having a great time getting to know her new family until she receives a message from the DNA testing firm with some unexpected news that she fears may endanger her vacation,” according to the narrative.

Will Vanessa's vacation be saved, or will she be ruined?