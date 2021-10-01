The Brooklyn Nets should trade Kyrie Irving, according to NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Because of his COVID-19 vaccination status, Kyrie Irving may not be permitted to play in Brooklyn Nets home games. That should be enough, according to Shaquille O’Neal, for the team to move the great guard.

When asked what Brooklyn should do with Irving, O’Neal told CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney,” “I would walk upstairs and say, ‘Get him up out of here.” “With a two-punch, a fantastic shooter, and some rebounders like we have, we can win. “Get out of here, he’s a jerk.”

“I’d walk upstairs and tell (Kyrie) to get out of here. ‘Get him out of here…’ Get his a$$ out of here, whoever owns the Nets.” If #kyrie doesn’t get vaccinated, @SHAQ says the #nets will have to move himhttps://t.co/aYyuIQ35js pic.twitter.com/MHV4LtFdCs

Because of New York City’s COVID-19 protocols, Irving was unable to attend the Nets’ media day on Monday. Irving, 29, hasn’t stated whether he is or isn’t vaccinated, but according to various reports, he hasn’t received a COVID-19 immunization shot.

In order to compete in home games in New York City and San Francisco, pro athletes must show that they have received at least one vaccination shot. Irving could miss 41 Nets regular-season home games if he isn’t inoculated.

It’s possible that dealing Irving isn’t a viable option. According to Nick Wright of Fox Sports, Irving’s representatives have stated that if he is dealt, the All-Star will retire from the NBA. Kevin Durant, according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, would keep the Nets from sending Irving elsewhere.

With Durant, Irving and James Harden on the roster, Brooklyn is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Irving was chosen to the All-NBA Third Team after leading the Nets in scoring last season. Due to a sprained ankle, the seven-time All-Star missed the final four games of Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series.

Irving will be able to attend the Nets’ training camp in San Diego. On Oct. 8, Brooklyn will host the Milwaukee Bucks in their first home preseason game.