The BMW XM Hybrid is expected to go into production in late 2022.

BMW announced their new XM hybrid vehicle on Tuesday, with manufacturing set to begin in late 2022 in South Carolina. By 2030, the German automaker wants 50 percent of its deliveries to be electrified.

The new production car will be sold through the company’s “M” performance division and will be powered by a 750 horsepower V-8 engine with 737 pounds of torque. The new automobile, according to a BMW spokeswoman, is the “most powerful BMW M car ever to go into serial production.” According to BMW, the United States will be the most important market for the new vehicle.

“Good proportions are the foundation of good design. The design of the XM will combine aspects from BMW’s SUVs, M Power, luxury class, and electrification. When approaching other cars on the road, its slim daytime running lights and horizontal kidney grilles give it an aggressive appearance. It’s ‘large for presence,’ as the saying goes.” BMW’s head of design, Marcus Syring, told Car & Driver.

Syring says he wants the car’s interior to make the drivers and passengers feel like “rock stars.”

The driver will be surrounded by an aged, tanned leather instrument panel with a carbon copper weave finish. According to Motor Trend, the backseat will be covered in black leather, while the cushions will be covered with a velvet-like aquamarine-shade petrol fabric.

According to CNBC, BMW CEO Franciscus van Meel said the impending plug-in hybrid "highlights BMW M GmbH's capacity to defy established traditions and push limits in order to provide fans of the brand with the ultimate driving experience."