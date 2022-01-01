The Biggest Crypto Scams in 2021, and What to Avoid in 2022

Cryptocurrency enjoyed a banner year in 2021, with Bitcoin reaching a high of almost $60,000. However, as the market continues to grow and attract new investors from all around the world, it also attracts scammers.

Cryptocurrencies, like equities, may be purchased and sold, and their value might fluctuate over time. The crypto market, on the other hand, is unregulated, making it extremely volatile and lacking in consumer protections, which can lead to criminal actors abusing the platform.

With that in mind, here are some of the most notable crypto-scams of 2021, as well as what to avoid in 2022:

Squid Game Token Scam No. 1

The cryptocurrency token