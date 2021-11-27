The Big Decisive Battle: ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 315 Leaks, Spoilers

The Black Bulls are raring to go for Lucifero. The latest “Black Clover” Chapter 315 leaks, spoilers, and raw scans hint at the start of a great battle. “Big Decisive Battle” is said to be the title of the new chapter. The spoilers for “Black Clover” Chapter 315, which begins where Chapter 314 ends, have been revealed by a Reddit user named KamikazeMender. Lucifero is being pursued by members of Black Bull.

Lucifero’s manifestation is unfinished, according to Nacht, and if they can save William and Captain Yami, they will be able to halt it fully.

Lucifero’s magic is overwhelming the opponents in Chapter 315 of “Black Clover.” Vanessa’s Rouge is busy keeping the Black Bulls safe while Henry struggles to absorb.

Lucifero’s magic, unfortunately, destroys Black Bulls’ headquarters. The Black Bulls, on the other hand, are unconcerned about the base. And it appears as if they are buying Asta some time.

Asta wields his Demon-Slasher katana near the end of Chapter 315 of “Black Clover.”

The members of the Resistance army were awed by Mereoleona’s Hellfire Incarnate as it defeated the demon and hacked its shoulders and head off in the previous chapter of the “Black Clover” manga.

Mereoleona then joined the Spirit Guardian and Resistance force at the castle’s front gate, where a new group of devils had appeared.

Patolli, Langris, and Nozel arrived at the ritual room separately. The Black Bulls were floating over on a platform, in route to the site where Yami and William were being held captive.

Lucifero utilized Moris’ powers to speed up the rite. The second gate to the Underworld opened soon after.

The devils began to flow forth, and Lucifero utilized his abilities to command the lower-ranking devils, becoming a massive monstrosity.

The coffins holding William and Yami were engulfed by the devils’ massive mass.

The Black Bulls chose to fight as a single unit, pooling their resources and abilities. Vanessa used Rouge to save the base and the crew, while Henry began manipulating pieces of the castle. Gauche was using his power to multiply Grey as Charmy was serving food.

This Sunday, Chapter 315 of “Black Clover” will be released. The chapter’s digital edition will be available on Viz and Manga Plus.