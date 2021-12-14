The Biden Administration’s $8.7 Billion Investment Plan For Minority Businesses is announced by Vice President Harris.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Biden administration’s latest intentions to enhance economic justice by launching a new loan program to help minority-owned businesses.

Harris praised the US economy’s gains since President Joe Biden took office at the Freedman’s Bank Forum on Tuesday, but said the administration is looking for private sector help in encouraging more equitable and inclusive growth.

To that aim, Harris stated that the United States Treasury would put $8.7 billion into the Emergency Capital Investment Program (ECIP), which was formed as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus measure passed earlier this year.

“We have to be deliberate,” Harris remarked during the forum. “There is nothing we can’t achieve in America when we unleash the economic force of every neighborhood.” The ECIP initiative, according to the Treasury Department, permits the agency to invest directly in banks and other financial institutions that would service small firms in their communities. This investment, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is critical for promoting equitable growth following the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastation.

“We know that communities of color have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and the Treasury has enacted relief legislation with fairness in mind,” Yellen stated.

“Today, we’re witnessing one result of that effort: the Treasury is infusing roughly $9 billion into Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions through the Emergency Capital Investment Program.”

The states with the most institutions eligible for ECIP investments, according to the Treasury Department, are Mississippi, Louisiana, North Carolina, California, and Texas, but the program applies to 36 states in total. The cash will be distributed to qualifying applicants in sums ranging from $100,000 to more than $200 million.

As part of his Build Back Better program, Biden has made creating a more equitable economy a top goal. Biden has issued executive orders to further this cause and address racial disparities in healthcare, housing, and credit access since taking office.