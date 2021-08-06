The Biden Administration Supports Stricter Regulations on Cryptocurrencies

President Biden stated that he would support an amendment to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on the taxation of bitcoin transactions.

Senators Kirsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Mark Warner (D-Va.) introduced the measure, which aims to expand the definition of a broker and potentially subject crypto investors to greater taxes.

The law would force the IRS to record all transactions exceeding $10,000. Additionally, the bill compels brokers to supply the IRS with tax forms that include their name, address, and gross revenues from trades.

Another amendment, sponsored by Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo. ), and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), defines the term broker precisely and excludes validators, software and hardware manufacturers, and protocol developers.

Anyone engaged in the business of validating crypto transactions, supplying hardware or software to manage private keys required to access digital coins or wallets, or generating digital assets for non-customers would be exempt from reporting requirements.

“The Administration is pleased with the progress that has resulted in a compromise sponsored by Senators Warner, Portman, and Sinema to advance the bipartisan infrastructure package and clarify the measure aimed at combating tax evasion in the cryptocurrency market,” deputy press secretary Andrew Bates wrote.

“The Administration believes that this provision will improve tax compliance in this emerging area of finance and ensure that high-income taxpayers pay their required contributions. We appreciate Chairman Wyden’s leadership in bringing this problem to the Senate’s attention, but believe the alternative amendment proposed by Senators Warner, Portman, and Sinema strikes the correct balance and is a significant step forward in promoting tax compliance,” Bates wrote.

Kristen Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, believes the Warner-Portman-Sinema amendment would harm the crypto industry by being “anti-technology” and “anti-innovation” and by “forcing crypto development and innovation out of the United States to more pro-technology jurisdictions.”

On Saturday, the Senate will vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill.