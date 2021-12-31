The 2021 Retail Bankruptcies: A Comprehensive List Of Bankrupt Retailers

While 2020 was a record year for retail bankruptcies, the trend continued into 2021 as many businesses couldn’t keep up as customers left and sales dropped.

The lingering pandemic, which pushed customers away from stores and forced COVID shutdowns in March 2020, made it impossible for certain retailers to recuperate revenue, forcing them to restructure and file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021.

The following is a list of the biggest retail bankruptcies in 2021:

According to court papers filed in January, Loves Furniture filed for bankruptcy protection in early 2021, citing a variety of shipping issues and a conflict with a logistics supplier shortly after its debut in 2020 after taking up residency at several of Art Van’s liquidated storefronts.

According to court documents, Loves Furniture CEO Mack Peters stated that the shop had “too much inventory and too little cash to operate its locations.”

Banks & Christopher

Christopher & Banks, a women’s clothes business, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2021 after only 14 days, stating that it anticipated to close a major portion, if not all, of its physical locations.

“Despite the tremendous progress we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the Company for the future,” said Keri Jones, president and CEO of Christopher & Banks.

Christopher & Banks had 449 locations in 44 states at the time. At the locations, liquidation sales began right away.

L’Occitane

L’Occitane stated at the end of January that its U.S. business was declaring for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and would streamline its store portfolio.

The company cited “COVID-related issues” from the previous year, as well as “unsustainable high retail rent commitments.”

According to Retail Dive, L’Occitane had 166 boutiques in the United States and had immediate intentions to eliminate 23 failing sites.

Belk

Belk, a department store retailer, filed into bankruptcy late in February and emerged from Chapter 11 a few days later.

The 130-year-old company had restructured with over $200 million in additional capital, cutting its debt by $450 million and extending term loan maturities to July 2025.

The cash infusion and debt reduction increased Belk's liquidity, allowing it to improve its omnichannel capabilities and expand item offers to new categories, according to the company.