‘That Time I Was Reincarnated As A Slime’ is a story about a time when he was reincarnated as a slim Details And Spoilers For Season 2, Episode 38 Live Stream

In “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime,” Season 2, Episode 38, an important meeting to discuss Tempest’s next move is due to commence. In the meantime, a Majin has appeared with a strategy. “A Meeting of Humans and Monsters” is the title of the new episode.

The official website has revealed sneak stills and a synopsis for Season 2, Episode 38 of “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.” According to the summary, Laplace and his team are working on something for Clayman.

Several high-ranking officials and kings come to Tempest to meet with Rimuru and plot their next course of action.

Because of Rimuru’s efforts, the Storm Dragon Veldora Tempest was completely revived in the previous episode. Rimuru and Veldora met in Veldora’s cave.

Veldora awarded Rimuru with new Ultimate Skills as a mark of her gratitude. Rimuru now owns Veldora: Lord of Storms, according to a notice found after studying Veldora’s bones.

Rimuru also unlocked the Ultimate Skill Uriel after consolidating all of his powers with Unlimited Imprisonment. Raphael: Lord of Wisdom, Uriel: Lord of Vows, Veldora: Lord of Storms, and Beelzebub: Lord of Gluttony are now under Rimuru’s command.

Rimuru was pleased to learn these skills and put them to use on his foes. Rimuru and Veldora arrived at Tempest a little later.

Rimuru, on the other hand, wanted Veldora to regulate and compress his vast aura so he wouldn’t fear the kingdom’s inhabitants. Rimuru later introduced Veldora to the Tempest residents.

Tempest is ready to fight Clayman and his evil henchmen now that Veldora has joined forces with Rimuru.

Miho Okasaki plays Rimuru Tempest, Ai Kakuma plays Albis, Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youm Farmenas, Atsumi Tanezaki plays Mjurran, Yo Taichi plays Suphia, Chiaki Kobayashi plays Shogo Taguchi, Tomoaki Maeno plays Veldora, Chikahiro Kobayashi plays Ranga, Sho Nogami plays Kyoya Tachibana, Hiyori

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 2, Episode 38. On Tuesday, this episode will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.