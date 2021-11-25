Thanksgiving Jokes 2021: 20 Hilarious One-Liners for Kids and Adults at the Dinner Table

Despite the fact that the coronavirus epidemic is still ongoing, the COVID-19 vaccination may allow for slightly larger Thanksgiving celebrations this year. Reuniting with family members after a long absence, on the other hand, might be difficult.

Fortunately, the International Business Times has produced a list of lighthearted jokes, riddles, one-liners, and puns that are sure to break the ice and make for a fun family vacation.

Fatherly and Country Living have created a list of 20 Thanksgiving jokes.

1. On Thanksgiving Day, what did the turkey say to the turkey hunter?

A. Quack, quack, quack, quack, quack, quack, quack,

2. On the day following Thanksgiving, what do you call a turkey?

A. Fortunate.

3. What happened when the turkey tried out for the football team?

A. It was kicked out for fowl play!

4. Is turkey soup harmful to your health?

When you’re the turkey, of course.

5. What caused the cranberries to become red?

A. They were attracted to the turkey dressing.

6. What is the official Thanksgiving dance?

The turkey trot, for starters.

7. What is the name of the instrument that a turkey plays?

The drumsticks, for starters!

8. What does a turkey’s phone sound like?

A. Wing, wing, wing, wing, wing, wing, wing, wing, wing

9. How do you plan on dressing for Thanksgiving dinner?

A. It’s a harvest.

10. How do you distinguish between a turkey and a chicken?

A. Thanksgiving is observed by chickens.

11. What is the name of the key that has legs but can’t open a door?

A turkey, to be precise.

12. On Thanksgiving, what do turkeys give gratitude for?

Vegetarians, for starters.

13. What made the turkey cross the road and then recross it?

A. To demonstrate that he wasn’t a chicken.

14. What do May flowers bring if April showers bring May flowers?

Pilgrims, to begin with!

15. What is the favorite dessert of a turkey?

A. Gobbler of peaches!

16. Is it possible for a turkey to leap higher than the Empire State Building?

A. Certainly! Buildings are incapable of jumping.

17. What is Dracula’s favorite holiday?

Fangs-giving is a term used to describe the act of giving one’s fangs

18. Why do turkeys seem to only appear in R-rated films?

A. They speak in fowl language!

19. What kind of music did the pilgrims listen to during their journey?

Plymouth Rock, for starters.

20. Have you heard of the bird that was defeated in a fight?

A. His stuffing was knocked out of him!