Thanksgiving Dinner 2021: 5 Fun Green Bean Casserole Recipes

Green bean casseroles will be served by millions of families around the country when it’s time to sit down for Thanksgiving dinner.

Dorcas Reilly, a Campbell Soup Company employee, invented the green bean casserole in 1955, and it has since become a Thanksgiving dinner standard.

Green beans, cream of mushroom soup, French fried onions, soy sauce, and milk make up the typical side dish. The traditional version of the dish has been updated to include new ingredients and flavors.

Take a look at these five creative ways to prepare green bean casserole.

1. Best Green Bean Casserole: With this scrumptious dish from Allrecipes, making a statement at the dinner table will be a simple. Two drained cans of green beans, a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, french fried onions, and cheddar cheese are all you’ll need to make this simple recipe. In just three easy steps, you can have this side dish on the table in under 30 minutes.

2. Green Bean Poutine: There should be enough of conventional things on the menu to allow you to give this classic side dish a Canadian spin. Poutine is a famous Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with sauce and cheese. Green beans will substitute the fries in this Closet Cook meal, which will be topped with gravy, cheese curds, and mushrooms. Your Thanksgiving dinner guests will not be disappointed with this intriguing dish, even though it isn’t exactly a casserole.

3. Italian Green Bean Casserole: Swap out the cheddar for grated parmesan and prepare for your taste buds to explode with deliciousness. Just a Pinch calls for Italian seasoned bread crumbs, artichoke, and a few pantry items in this green bean casserole recipe. There’s also no need to rush to get this side dish to the dinner table because it tastes delicious either hot or cold.

4. Vegan Green Bean Casserole: These days, practically everyone has a dietary restriction, but that doesn’t mean they can’t eat the same foods as the rest of the family at the dinner table. The New York Times’ vegan version of this Thanksgiving favorite uses mushrooms, shallots, fried onions, and vegan butter to satisfy the savory needs of everyone at the table.

5. The Healthiest Green Bean Casserole You’ll Ever Make:

