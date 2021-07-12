Texas Democrats are fleeing the state in an attempt to stop the GOP’s election reform bill.

Democratic lawmakers in Texas departed the state on Monday in an attempt to postpone a vote by the Republican-controlled legislature on restrictive voting legislation.

A jet carrying the bulk of the members of the Texas House of Representatives departed Austin for Washington, D.C.

Republicans were proposing a significant revamp of the state’s present election rules, thus this decision will stymie the legislative process.

“Today, Texas Democrats made history by blocking a quorum to stop Abbott’s onslaught on voters,” stated Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa.

“We are not going to stand by and watch Republicans shred our right to vote, suppress the voices of Texans of color, and destroy our democracy so they can protect their own power,” Hinojosa stated.

Five Texas House Democrats issued a statement in response to the decision to postpone the vote.

The statement stated, “Today, Texas House Democrats stand united in our decision to break quorum and refuse to let the Republican-led legislature force through dangerous legislation that will infringe on Texans’ right to vote.”

In 2003, Texas Democrats staged a similar walkout to oppose a redistricting proposal aimed at helping Republicans gain more seats in the US House of Representatives.