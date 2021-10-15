Tesla made a $1 billion profit on its Bitcoin investment, according to Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, claimed on Friday that his electric vehicle firm has achieved a $1 billion profit from its bitcoin investment, as the cryptocurrency surpassed $60,000 for the first time.

According to bitcoin treasury, Tesla now owns 42,902 bitcoins after investing $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency in February. It has a total investment of $2.5 billion in the burgeoning crypto sector.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchange has gained 23% in the last month, ahead of the introduction of its ETF on Tuesday.

Tesla made $128 billion on the sale of 10% of its bitcoin in the second quarter. Tesla made $1.14 billion in net earnings from its cryptocurrency holdings, and its sales was close to $12 billion.

Due to worries about growing fossil fuel use in bitcoin mining, Tesla has temporarily halted bitcoin vehicle purchases. The company said it would restart accepting bitcoin payments if the network’s renewable energy balance improves.

Musk has a reputation for being a crypto influencer. His social media comments, notably on Dogecoin and other pet cryptocurrencies, have added to the market’s instability.