Teens from Pennsylvania were arrested after plotting a shooting on the anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

Police in Pennsylvania have charged four teenagers after they were discovered planning an attack on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre in Colorado.

On April 20, 2024, the teenagers plotted a school shooting. A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were charged as adults, while the other two teenagers were charged as juveniles.

According to reports, the teenagers planned to attack Dunmore High School with firearms and bombs. In a group chat, the four referred to the alleged conspiracy as “Natural Born Killers” and discussed preparations to “shoot up the school.”

The teenagers also place “dibs” on certain victims as part of their strategy. Principal Timothy Hopkin was one of them, and he was baffled as to why they would wish to harm him. “Finding out something like that was being plotted is a little bit disturbing,” he remarked.

On Sept. 16, the two teenagers were charged as adults with aggravated assault, possession of explosive material, weapons of mass destruction, criminal conspiracy, and terroristic threat.

The woman is also accused of endangering the lives of her neighbors and family members by threatening to detonate explosive devices.

The 15-year-old girl’s mother said in court filings that her daughter was obsessed with the Columbine High School massacre.

Following the revelation, District Attorney Mark Powell issued a statement to keep the public informed.

In a statement, he said, “While the investigation is ongoing, I want to reassure the parents, students, and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any current danger at this time.”

“We are relieved that this plot was discovered before anyone was wounded, and we urge anyone with information about possible threats of school violence to call police as soon as possible.”

The teens’ preliminary hearings are scheduled for October 4th.