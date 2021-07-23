Team USA Basketball: Can Anyone Beat The Men From The United States In Tokyo? 2021 Olympic Predictions and Odds

The top basketball players in the world are once again from the United States. That isn’t to say that another gold medal at the Summer Olympics is a foregone conclusion.

In the weeks leading up to the Tokyo Games, the US men’s basketball team has struggled both on and off the court. Team USA lost its first two exhibition games, and after testing positive for COVID-19, one of its starters was forced to withdraw from the Olympics.

The United States has won three consecutive Olympic gold medals. With the exception of 2004, the United States has won gold at every Summer Games since the Dream Team dominated the 1992 Olympics.

How likely is it that Team USA will not win gold in Tokyo? Despite recent setbacks, the United States remains a strong favorite to be the last team standing.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Team USA has -350 odds to win the gold medal. Australia is in second place with +850 odds after defeating Team USA 91-83 in exhibition play last week.

At +1200, Spain is the third-best bet. In its fourth and final exhibition game before travelling to Tokyo, Team USA defeated Spain 83-76.

At the Saitama Super Arena, the first bullets have been fired!

The United States is a -3500 favorite to win Group A, which includes France, the Czech Republic, and Iran. The top two teams from each of the three groups are assured a place in the knockout stage, when a single loss means elimination.

In a single-elimination tournament, anything can happen, since great NBA teams are regularly stunned. While Team USA has only had a short amount of time to gel, many of the other countries have been playing together for years.

This Team USA, on the other hand, may be too talented to be stopped. Kevin Durant, who is coming off a fantastic postseason run, is Team USA’s best player. In 12 postseason games, Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 assists, and 4.4 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the field.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP led an injury-plagued Brooklyn Nets club to a seven-game victory over the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, outplaying Giannis Antetokounmpo and looking like the world’s best basketball player. Because Durant was surrounded by lesser talent, the Nets fell short. He’ll be accompanied by many All-Stars in Tokyo.

Team USA’s starting lineup includes Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum. Bradley. Brief News from Washington Newsday.