Taylor Swift just broke a nearly half-century record, then pays tribute to the artist.

Taylor Swift’s smash song “All Too Well” broke folk-rock artist Don McLean’s “American Pie” record for the longest song at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this week.

Since 1972, McLean’s song had held the record. The song “All Too Well” is around ten minutes lengthy, although McLean’s song is just about nine minutes long.

Swift was aware of the milestone and reached out to McLean. The 31-year-old sent flowers and a note to McLean as a mark of respect.

“What a gentleman!” Swift’s gesture was documented by McLean on Instagram. “Thank you for the flowers and note, Taylor Swift.” McLean also included a photo of the note in his post.

The card stated, “I’ll never forget that I’m standing on the shoulders of giants.” “Your music has always meant a lot to me. Sending love from one LONG SONGS writer to another.” McLean had mentioned the milestone on his website as well.

He said, “There’s something to be said about a terrific song with staying power.”

Swift’s song is available in two versions on her album “Red”: a 5:29-minute original and a 10:13-minute extended version. Despite Swift’s admission that the lengthier version of the song was an unintentional hit, “”I’m so proud of this version of it… I think this version is the version of the song that was meant to be heard,” she remarked in an interview on “Late Night With Seth Myers.” “Let’s face it,” McLean added, “nobody ever wants to lose that #1 ranking.” “But if I had to give it up, I’m pleased it was to another brilliant singer/songwriter like Taylor.” In 1970, McLean, at 76, released his first studio album. In 2004, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.