Taking Jigen Down (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) Episode 214 Spoilers

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 214, Amado seeks to fight Jigen with the help of Naruto, Sasuke, and the others after gaining sanctuary in the Hidden Leaf Village. “Predestined Fate” is the title of the new episode.

Sasuke is curious if Amado has proof that he and Kashin Koji are capable of defeating Jigen. Jigen was depleted during the struggle against Naruto and Sasuke, according to Amado, and now is their best chance to defeat Isshiki Otsutsuki’s vessel, Jigen.

Jigen and Koji continue their struggle in an unidentified Kara stronghold in the official preview for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 214. Kawaki’s Karma is suddenly activated.

Abdul Zoldyck, a Twitter user, shared a sneak peek from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” Episode 214.

“Kashin Koji tries to protect himself from Jigen, who is regaining his Otsutsuki Clan abilities. Will Kashin Koji employ every trick in his arsenal to catch up to Jigen!?” Episode 214’s preview was read.

Amado explained in the final episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” that Karma is nothing more than a highly compressed Otsutsuki data file. He went on to say that as time passes, the compressed file progressively decompresses.

Boruto’s body will be overwritten by Momoshiki’s data when all the data is decompressed, according to him, and Boruto will eventually cease to exist. Naruto was taken aback and asked Amado if there was anything he could do to save his son.

He was told by Amado that there is no way to stop the Otsutsufication. He did, however, provide an odd proposal. Naruto was advised by Amado that killing Boruto now would stop Momoshiki from manifesting.

Boruto, who was paying attention, was taken aback when he learned that he would someday become Momoshiki.

Yuuko Sanpei plays Boruto Uzumaki, Noriaki Sugiyama plays Sasuke Uchiha, Kokoro Kikuchi plays Sarada Uchiha, Ryuuichi Kijima plays Mitsuki, Junko Takeuchi plays Naruto Uzumaki, Chiharu Sawashiro plays Hiruga, Hidenori Takahashi plays Konohamaru Sarutobi, Shoutarou Morikubo plays Shika

Episode 214 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” will air on Sunday. The episodes are now available to watch on Crunchyroll.